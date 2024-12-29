Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 653,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

