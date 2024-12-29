Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 653,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
About Aftermath Silver
