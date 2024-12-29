AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

