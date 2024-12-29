Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 23,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 10,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

