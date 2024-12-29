AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6326 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.4% per year over the last three years.

AGNCO stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

