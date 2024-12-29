AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.