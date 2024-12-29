AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.
About AGNC Investment
