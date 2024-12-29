AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares Dec 24 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a dec 24 dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.