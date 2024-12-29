AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6402 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
AGNC Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 97.9% annually over the last three years.
AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %
AGNCN stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $26.08.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
