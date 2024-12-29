AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.6402 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.