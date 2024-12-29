AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCNGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.6402 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.