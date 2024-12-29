Alain Bergeron Sells 510 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total value of C$68,125.80.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00.

IAG stock opened at C$133.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.04. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$80.95 and a 12 month high of C$138.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

