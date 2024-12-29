Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,555.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $44.00 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.