Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ERH opened at $10.72 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.