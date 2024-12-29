Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ERH opened at $10.72 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.