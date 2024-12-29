Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $30.86.
About Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF
