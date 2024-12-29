Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

