Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
