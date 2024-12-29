AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AmBase Stock Performance

Shares of AmBase stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.59. AmBase has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get AmBase alerts:

About AmBase

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AmBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.