American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Short Interest Update

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 6,820,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ABAT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Battery Technology by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Battery Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Battery Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.