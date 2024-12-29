American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 191,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 54,584 shares.The stock last traded at $100.69 and had previously closed at $102.68.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $151,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,829,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

