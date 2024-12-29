Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 179.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

