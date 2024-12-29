Andrew Peller Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:ADW)

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Andrew Peller has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.04.

In related news, Director R. Bruce Mcdonald acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,500.00. Insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $140,141 in the last three months.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

