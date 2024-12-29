Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 503.40 ($6.33), with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496.50 ($6.25).

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80. The company has a market cap of £210.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,227.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 543.60.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

