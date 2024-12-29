Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.7 days.

Andritz Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

