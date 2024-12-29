ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $1,941,563.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,220.22. The trade was a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,540. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $2,434,286. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 230,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 0.73.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.