ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $1,941,563.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,220.22. The trade was a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,540. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $2,434,286. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 230,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
