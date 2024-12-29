Anthony James Culverwell Buys 100,000 Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Stock

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony James Culverwell purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,142.65. This represents a 31,545.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QNRX stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

