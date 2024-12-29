Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.6%.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 46.13 and a quick ratio of 46.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $12.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

