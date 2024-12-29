Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.6%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 46.13 and a quick ratio of 46.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $12.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARI
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.