AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 122.3% in December

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,500 shares, an increase of 122.3% from the November 30th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APCX opened at $0.73 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppTech Payments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppTech Payments stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of AppTech Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

