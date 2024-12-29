Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 100347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Arbor Metals Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 243.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

