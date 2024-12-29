Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 18743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

