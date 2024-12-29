Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 269,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 289,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aston Bay Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68.

Aston Bay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.