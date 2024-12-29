ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.