ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $0.76 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

