AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 677,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.6 days.

AtkinsRéalis Trading Down 0.2 %

AtkinsRéalis stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. AtkinsRéalis has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67.

AtkinsRéalis Company Profile

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

