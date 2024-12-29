AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 677,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.6 days.
AtkinsRéalis Trading Down 0.2 %
AtkinsRéalis stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. AtkinsRéalis has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67.
AtkinsRéalis Company Profile
