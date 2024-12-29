Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (ATLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on January 15th

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Trading Down 0.3 %

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

