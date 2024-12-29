ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

ATN International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of -300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -300.0%.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ATN International has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

ATNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

