Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 891,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 990,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth $430,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

