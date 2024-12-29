Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,233,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 401,222 shares.The stock last traded at $59.16 and had previously closed at $59.65.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 105,243 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

