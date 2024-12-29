Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 33000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Avrupa Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.