Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 50% Higher – Still a Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 253,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 259,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Trading Up 50.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
