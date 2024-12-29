BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) were down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.20 and last traded at $82.20. Approximately 191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.99.

BAWAG Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

