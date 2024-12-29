Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 14th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BHE opened at $46.06 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Benchmark Electronics's revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $281,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,617.18. The trade was a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,173 shares in the company, valued at $19,469,540.70. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

