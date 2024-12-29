Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shares Up 50% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 455,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 570% from the average session volume of 67,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

