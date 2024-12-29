BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.25. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

