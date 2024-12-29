Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 263,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 603,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Blencowe Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

