Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Sunday, December 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OBDE opened at $15.25 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

