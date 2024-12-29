Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Trading 6.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Blue Water Acquisition Stock Up 6.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.
About Blue Water Acquisition
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
