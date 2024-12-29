Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of -12.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braemar Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:BHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.78 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

