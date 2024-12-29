Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of -12.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BHR
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braemar Hotels & Resorts
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.