BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
BrightSpire Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years. BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 83.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.
BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE BRSP opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $756.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.87. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
