Brigitte Hébert Sells 400 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total value of C$52,984.00.
National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NA opened at C$132.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$123.64. The company has a market cap of C$45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$98.04 and a 12-month high of C$141.15.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
