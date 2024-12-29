BRP Inc. (DOOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

BRP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 87.0% annually over the last three years. BRP has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BRP to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $50.34 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

