Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 348,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 111,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

