Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.68, but opened at $18.20. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 603 shares changing hands.

CCEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

