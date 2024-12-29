Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.652 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
TSE CPX opened at C$64.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$68.73.
In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
