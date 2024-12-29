CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Trading Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.29. 730,996 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 487,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

